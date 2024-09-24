Prayagraj Accident: One Killed, Three Injured as Truck Runs Over Schoolchildren in Uttar Pradesh; Angry Villagers Set Vehicle Ablaze (Watch Video)

Uttar Pradesh: A tragic accident occurred in Prayagraj on Monday, September 24, 2024, when a truck ran over a group of schoolchildren while they were returning home after school. One student was killed, and three others were injured in the incident.

VIDEO | One killed and three others injured after a truck ran over schoolchildren in UP's Prayagraj earlier today. Later, angry villagers set the truck ablaze.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/wZidtBHjo5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 24, 2024

According to reports, the accident occurred on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway in Meja. Four students were riding bicycles when they were hit by a speeding truck on Meja Road. A young girl was trapped under the truck for an extended period and was eventually rescued with the help of a JCB. The injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Riddhi Mishra tragically succumbed to her injuries. The remaining three students, Simran, Radha, and Neha, are in critical condition.

Read Also | Uttar Pradesh SUV Accident: Four-Wheeler Carrying School Children Falls Into Drain; Police Launch Probe

Enraged by the loss of life, local residents vandalized and set fire to the truck. Police forces were deployed to the scene to quell the growing anger and restore order. Traffic was disrupted for several hours due to the incident.

DCP Yamuna Nagar Vivek Chandra Yadav confirmed that police received information about the accident and dispatched a team equipped with rescue materials, including a hydraulic lift and ambulance.

“Meja Police Station received information in the afternoon about an accident involving a truck and some students. One of the students was killed and another’s hand was stuck in the truck. Immediately, a team of police went to the spot with rescue materials like hydraulic lift and ambulance. The student who was stuck was rescued and sent to the hospital. She is undergoing treatment there. Two other students were also injured and taken to the nearby hospital by locals. Meanwhile, an angry crowd set the truck on fire and the fire tender at the spot controlled it. We will soon take action,” Yadav said.