Prayagraj: Ambulance Catches Fire in Maha Kumbh Area (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 29, 2025 08:32 AM2025-01-29T08:32:41+5:302025-01-29T08:33:08+5:30
An ambulance caught fire near the Maha Kumbh mela area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday, January 29, where a stampede situation broke out in which ten people lost their lives and several were reportedly injured.
A video shared by the news agency PTI shows people immediately came out of the ambulance vehicle after noticing smoke. People use fire extinguishers to douse the flames as white smoke comes out from them. However, no reports of injuries or casualties in the incident. Further details awaited.
Visuals From the Spot
VIDEO | Maha Kumbh 2025: An Ambulance reportedly catches fire in Kumbh area. Visuals show people using fire extinguishers to douse the flames. Further details awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 29, 2025
Meanwhile, On the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, crores of devotees reached Prayagraj on the occasion of Maha Kumbh to take second 'Amrit Snan'.