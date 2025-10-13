Prayagraj Fire: Blaze Erupts in Godown in Dariyabad Area

A huge fire broke out in the Dariyabad Area of Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning, October 13. After receiving the information, the fire tender rushed to the spot and began dousing operations at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway.

Meanwhile, an electronics shop caught fire late Saturday night in front of Semra village on the Prayagraj–Rewa National Highway. Seeing smoke rising from the shop, the shopkeeper’s father, who was sleeping outside, raised an alarm and alerted others. The gathered villagers managed to bring the fire under control after considerable effort, but the goods had already been reduced to ashes.

It is reported that the fire was caused by a short circuit in an electrical wire. According to the shop owner, the loss is estimated at around ₹5 lakh. Locals claimed that despite being informed, the fire brigade did not arrive at the scene, which has sparked public anger.