Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Motor Spare Parts Shops in Kurla West; 10 Fire Engines Rush to Spot (Watch)

A huge fire broke out at shops in the Kurla West area of Mumbai in the early hours of Monday, October 13. The blaze erupted in motor parts stores at around 2.30 am. After receiving the information, over 10 fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and began dousing operations.

Visuals From Spot

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out in several shops in Kurla West area of Mumbai last night. More than 10 fire brigade vehicles were deployed to help extinguish the blaze. According to affected shopkeepers, the fire started at around 2:30 AM, and most of the… pic.twitter.com/G0iqvBzGzt — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2025

The fire was doused after 4 hours of operation, and cooling operations are currently underway. However, no injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, reported the news agency ANI.

आगीमुळे कुर्ला दक्षिणेकडील SCLR पूल तात्पुरता वाहतुकीस बंद करण्यात आला आहे .

Temporary Closed At SCLR Bridge Kurla South Bound Due To Fire

#MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 12, 2025

The Mumbai Traffic Police shut the land for firefighting and rescue operations, and also issued an advisory for vehicular traffic. The police said the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) bridge has been temporarily closed in the southbound direction due to a blaze. Later, it said the traffic is clear.

Meanwhile, a fire broke in a flat of a 10-storey building at Worli Seaface in Mumbai at around 8 pm on Sunday. However, no injuries reported in the blaze.