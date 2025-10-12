Navi Mumbai Fire: 7 Unconscious Residents Rescued by CRPF Team From Tricity Society in Kharghar (Watch Video)

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) unit in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar rescued residents from a residential society which caught fire on Sunday afternoon, October 12. The fire broke out at the 19-storey Tricity Society residential building situated in Kharghar's Sector-35.

According to information, the blaze erupted due to a short circuit in at meter room of the society, leading to smoke and fire catching 17th, 18th, and 19th floors. The CRPF unit in Kharghar received the information at around 12.50 PM. After acting promptly, the Quick Action Team (QAT) of 102 Battalion from Taloja carried out a swift rescue operation.

CRPF Commander Sushanta Kumar Pradhan said that his team of unit officers rescued at least seven residents, comprising three women and four men, from the smoke-filled upper floors before the fire brigade and Kharghar Police reached the scene. The rescued resident were admitted to the nearby hospital for their breathing problem and were aid to be in stable condition. Later, fire services and Kharghar Police assisted in the operation.