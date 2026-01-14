Prayagraj Magh Mela Fire: At Least 15 Tents and 20 Shops Gutted in Blaze at Narayan Dham Camp; No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

Major fire broke out at Narayan Dham camp in Sector-5 of the Prayagraj Magh Mela on Tuesday evening, engulfing at least 15 tents and around 20 shops. This fire cause panic among pilgrims staying at the site. The blaze was so intense that the layer of thick smoke was clearly visible. According to reports, more than 50 devotees were staying in the 15 tents set up at the Narayan Dham camp.

Following the incident, fire department was immediately informed by police personnel as fire spread rapidly. Firefighters arrived within 10 minutes and deployed five to six fire engines to combat the blaze. Local police, religious figures, and volunteers coordinated the safe evacuation of all pilgrims from the camp, and nearby camps were evacuated as a precaution.

प्रयागराज माघ मेले में आग लगी,#प्रयागराज माघ मेले में लगे नारायण शुक्ला धाम शिविर में मंगलवार शाम आग लग गई। इससे 15 टेंट और 20 दुकानें जलकर राख हो गईं। शिविर में कल्पवास कर रहे लोग जान बचाकर भागे। अभी तक किसी के झुलसने होने की सूचना नहीं है।



DCP City Prayagraj confirmed that a fire, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, has been brought under control with no reported casualties. Further investigation is underway. Satua Baba, a close aide of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also visited the site and reviewed the situation with officials.