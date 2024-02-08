Prayagraj to get longest ropeway across river by 2025

Prayagraj, Feb 8 Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh will get the country’s longest ropeway across a river by 2025.

The Prayagraj Mela Authority will soon start the ground survey, needed to put in place a number of amenities in the ambitious Rs 250 crore project.

The survey would be based on the old detailed project report (DPR). An agreement regarding this has been reached in the meeting held with Prayagraj Mela Authority and defence authorities.

The proposal to build a ropeway to give visitors a panoramic view of the Sangam was conceptualised in 2018, ahead of the 2019 Kumbh Mela. The proposal and DPR were both approved by the government.

A survey was conducted of the ropeway route from Triveni Pushp, Someshwarnath Ghat and over the Sangam up to Ulta Qila of Jhunsi.

To build a station near Ulta Qila in Jhunsi, land was acquired and government land was obtained near Triveni Pushp in Arail. But the project was held back for undisclosed reasons.

As preparations intensify for Maha Kumbh 2025, the ropeway has been revived as a key project.

Its DPR and alignment were changed, and now, this ropeway will go from Shankar Viman Mandapam temple near Bade Hanuman temple and fort to Arail bandh road under the first phase.

The Army had raised objections to this DPR, citing security of the fort, which the ropeway is proposed to pass over. Later, the Ministry of Defence issued an NOC.

Prayagraj Development Authority vice-chairman Arvind Kumar Chauhan said, “The city side station of the ropeway will be built near Shankar Viman Mandapam temple (near Hanuman temple) and after crossing the fort, it will end at the second station at Triveni Pushp of Arail road.”

He said that the total length of the ropeway would be 2.2 km and will comprise 15 cable cars, each with capacity to accommodate 10 persons. This will also shorten the time taken to cover the same distance between Viman Mandapam and Triveni Pushp, he added.

He also said that the Army would be paid the value of the land used by the administration for the project, while some land was being taken on lease.

“This unique project of amalgamation of religious faith and technology will enhance tourism in the city and will come up with a number of amenities like automatic doors, restaurant, lockers, automatic ticket vending machine, parking facility, restroom, changing rooms, escalators etc,” said the official.

