Pregnant women in Kanpur want to give birth on Ram temple inauguration day

Lucknow, Jan 8 Several pregnant women in Kanpur have requested doctors at a government hospital to schedule their deliveries for January 22, coinciding with the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Seema Dwivedi, the Head of the Department, revealed that numerous families have insisted that their children be born on this significant day.

"In the labour room, we have received requests from more than 14 to 15 families for deliveries specifically on January 22. While it is impossible to guarantee normal deliveries, we have explained to those requiring surgery that the dates can be adjusted within a reasonable timeframe," she said.

Dwivedi, however, said that the hospital has arranged for nearly 30 operations to take place on January 22 to accommodate the demand. The hospital performs 14 to 15 operations a day.

Expressing their aspirations, families emphasised their desire for the arrival of their newborns to coincide with the historic day of the Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha'.

"We want the birth of our child to align with the arrival of Ram Lalla in our homes. Waiting for the Ram temple for 100 years, it will be a fortunate moment when our child enters the world," said a family member of a woman, whose delivery due date is close to January 22.

These parents-to-be believe that if a child is born at an auspicious time, it creates a positive impact on the baby's personality.

As the first phase of the Ram temple approaches completion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol on January 22 in Ayodhya.

The Vedic rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla are scheduled to commence on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Ram temple construction committee chief Nripendra Mishra told reporters that the old Ram Lalla statue will be placed before new one, and it will be called "Utsav Ram".

After January 16, both the statues will be placed in the new Ram Mandir.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor