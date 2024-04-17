Premier testing & evaluation hub ‘SPACE’ inaugurated

New Delhi, April 17 The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday said that it has inaugurated the Submersible Platform for Acoustic Characterisation and Evaluation (SPACE) at Kulamavu in Idukki, Kerala on April 17.

It said that the facility was inaugurated at the underwater Acoustic Research Facility.

“This platform will be suitable for survey, sampling, and data collection of air, surface, mid-water, and reservoir floor parameters using modern scientific instrumentation,” the ministry said.

The SPACE, set up by the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory of DRDO, has been designed as a premier testing and evaluation hub for sonar systems destined for the Indian Navy onboard various platforms including ships, submarines and helicopters.

“SPACE will consist of two distinct assemblages - a platform which floats on the water surface, and a submersible platform which can be lowered to any depth upto 100 m using winch systems. Upon completion of operations, the submersible platform can be winched up and docked with the floating platform,” the ministry said.

It said that SPACE will mainly be utilised for evaluation of the complete sonar system, allowing for quick deployment and easy recovery of scientific packages such as sensors and transducers.

