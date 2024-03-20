Preparations in place in MP, all sensitive booths identified: CEO Anupam Rajan

Bhopal, March 19 With a month to go before the commencement of Lok Sabha elections on April 19, the Chief Electoral Officer (ECO) of Madhya Pradesh, Anupam Rajan, said on Tuesday that preparations are on course to conduct transparent and smooth polls in the state.

Madhya Pradesh will vote in four phases on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13.

Briefing the media in Bhopal, Rajan said that all the sensitive polling booths in the state have been identified where extra security forces will be deployed to ensure smooth elections. He also informed that the Election Commission will set up 6,45,230 polling booths across the state, alongside 367 sub-booths.

“There are at least 367 polling booths where the number of voters is above 1,500, and therefore, we have decided to set up sub-booths for the smooth conduct of polls,” he said.

The CEO also informed that at least 50 per cent polling booths in the state will be monitored through live streaming, while 3,500 polling booths will be run by women employees.

Responding to an IANS query on the law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh, Rajan said all the concerned officials have been given necessary directions and meetings are being held regularly in this matter.

He said there are 2,84,503 licensed weapons in Madhya Pradesh, of which around 1.5 lakh have been taken into custody.

“Around 152 unauthorised weapons have been seized so far, and this number is likely to increase in the next few days. Madhya Pradesh has around 500 check-posts, and extensive checking operations are being carried out by the police,” Rajan added.

Talking about the vote percentage in Madhya Pradesh, Rajan said the state had recorded 61.57 per cent polling in 2014 and 71.16 per cent in 2019, so it is expected that the voter turnout will increase by 10 per cent this time as well.

In the first phase on April 19, voting will be held in six Lok Sabha constituencies -- Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, and Chhindwara. In the second phase on April 26, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hosahngabad, and Betul will go to the polls.

The third phase of polling on May 7 will cover eight Lok Sabha seats -- Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, and Rajgarh. The fourth and final phase of polling in Madhya Pradesh will cover eight seats -- Devas, Ujjain, Indore, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Khargone, and Khandwa.

The counting votes will be taken up on June 4.

