President Droupadi Murmu Orders Dissolving of 17th Lok Sabha

President Droupadi Murmu has ordered the dissolving of the 17th Lok Sabha, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique. The term of the current 17th Lok Sabha ends on June 16. Earlier on Wednesday, the President accepted the resignation of the Union Council of Ministers. Prime Minister Modi called on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and tendered his resignation along with the Union Council of Ministers.

The President accepted the resignation and requested the prime minister and the Union Council of Ministers to continue in office till the new Government is formed, the Rashtrapati Bhawan said. The election results were also discussed during the cabinet meeting, sources said, adding the meeting was followed by a meeting of the council of ministers.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a total of 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, falling short of absolute majority. However, together with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the saffron camp has easily crossed the halfway mark which is -- 272 -- and is required to form the government.

