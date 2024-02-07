President Droupadi Murmu Takes Ride in Delhi Metro, Interacts with School Students; Watch Video

President Droupadi Murmu took a ride on the Delhi Metro on Wednesday, accompanied by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) MD Dr. Vikas Kumar. This marked President Murmu's first metro ride since assuming office. Dressed in a yellow saree, she was captured in a brief 27-second video clip engaging in conversation with officials within an empty metro wagon during the ride.

This development coincides with the Delhi Metro's recent initiatives to promote its complimentary shuttle services for 'Amrit Udyan' at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Recognized as the heart of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, this splendid garden welcomes visitors from February 2 to March 31. Central Secretariat and Shivaji Stadium are the closest metro stations to the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Additionally, the DMRC mentioned on X (formerly Twitter) that a free shuttle service is accessible from Gate No. 4 of Central Secretariat Metro Station.

This initiative by the DMRC aims to streamline transportation to 'Amrit Udyan' to enhance tourist footfall during the 'Udyan Utsav 2024'. Inaugurated by Murmu on February 1, this renowned garden spans 15 acres and will feature over 85 species of flowers, along with attractions like a floral clock and a designated selfie spot. Official reports indicate the cultivation of 42,000 tulips of 18 different varieties for visitors this year. Notably, the DMRC has previously provided transportation services to various prominent national and international figures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others, has been observed enjoying metro rides and engaging in casual conversations with commuters during his visits to events in the capital city.