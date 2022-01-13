President Kovind greets citizen on occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday greeted citizens of the country on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush Parva.

Highlighting the unity in diversity that defines our country, the President said that these festivals underline the organic relationship with nature.

"Greetings to all on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan & Paush Parva. Highlighting the unity in diversity that defines our country, these festivals underline our organic relationship with nature. May the festivals bring prosperity and happiness to everyone," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted today.

The festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush Parva, mark the harvesting season of crops as the winter season ends and ushers in the spring.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor