President Kovind to embark on three-day visit to Karnataka, Goa

President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a three-day visit to Karnataka and Goa starting June 13 to 15.

The President will take part in various events during his three-day visit.

Notably, President Kovind's tenure at the office will come to an end on July 24. The 16th Presidential election will be held on July 18.

According to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, President Kovind will grace the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru on the first day of his visit on June 13.

On the second day, of his visit, the President will participate in the Lokarpana ceremony of Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple at Vaikuntha Hill, Vasanthapura, Bengaluru.

The temple will have facilities for the spiritual and cultural education of children, youth and families. A large queuing hall will be available where devotees can wait comfortably to have the darshan of Rajadhiraja Sri Govinda and other deities. A free Annadaan Hall (Mass feeding facility) will benefit all the pilgrims. This complex has been constructed with the generous contributions of donors and patrons.

The temple authorities will be performing elaborate ceremonies and sacred rituals according to Vedic traditions in the coming weeks. The campus will be fully open to the public from August 1, 2022, according to the information available from the temple.

On June 15, 2022, the President will lay the foundation stone for the new Raj Bhavan of Goa, before returning to Delhi.

Recently, President Kovind visited Jammu and Himachal Pradesh from June 9 to 11 where is addressed the 5th annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management, Jammu at Jammu.

President Kovind was the chief guest on the occasion and delivered the convocation address.

On June 10, 2022, the President addressed the 6th annual convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala.

( With inputs from ANI )

