President Kovind's Kerala visit begins today

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind will visit Kerala today for his official visit to the state.

As per the official statement, President Kovind will visit Kerala from December 21 to 24.

"On December 21, the President will grace and address the fifth convocation of the Central University of Kerala in Kasargod," reads the release.

"On December 22, the President will witness the operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command in Kochi," it added.

On the third day of his visit, i.e., December 23, President will unveil a statue of P.N. Panicker in Thiruvananthapuram.

( With inputs from ANI )

