President Murmu condoles demise of PM Modi's mother

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday offered her condolences at the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi.

"The hundred years of struggling life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraba is a symbol of Indian ideals. Modi imbibed the spirit of 'Matridevobhav' and the values of Heeraba in his life. I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!" the President said in a tweet.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed grief over the demise of PM Modi's mother.

"Deeply condole the death of mother of Hon'ble Prime Minister, Smt. Heeraben Modi. She exemplified simplicity and sublimity reflecting the virtuosity of motherhood. Pray ALMIGHTY bestow eternal peace on the departed soul," the Vice President tweeted.

PM Modi's mother, who was admitted at an Ahmedabad hospital, passed away at the age of 100 earlier on Friday morning. Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday.

Heeraben Modi was admitted at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre on Wednesday after her health deteriorated. The news of her demise was announced by the hospital in a bulletin that said: "Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital."

PM Modi paid floral tribute to his mother Modi at Gandhinagar residence and carried the mortal remains of for the last rites. PM Modi's brother Somabhai Modi and other family members also arrived at the residence of Heeraben Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several of his cabinet and party colleagues expressed their grief over the demise of Heeraben Modi.

"The news of the demise of respected Mataji Heera Ba of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very sad. Mother is the first friend and teacher of a person's life, the pain of losing whom is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world," the Home Minister said in a tweet.

Shah said that Heeraben Modi's sacrificial ascetic life will always be in our memory.

"The struggles faced by Heera Ba to nurture the family are a role model for all. Her sacrificial ascetic life will always be in our memory. The whole country stands with Prime Minister Modi and his family in this hour of grief. The prayers of crores of people are with you. Om Shanti," Shah added.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also expressed grief and said, "The demise of PM Narendra Modi ji's mother Heera Ba is very painful news. Mother has a special place in a person's life. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and give strength to the Prime Minister and his family to bear the loss. Om Shanti."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief and highlighted the value of a mother in one's life and said that it's a void "impossible to fill"

"I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" the Defence Minister tweeted.

BJP National President JP Nadda expressed condolence and said her "affection and truthfulness gave the country successful leadership".

Earlier, PM Modi was scheduled to embark on a visit to West Bengal to launch some developmental projects, but now he may join the events through video conferencing.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor