President Murmu confers distinguished service awards at Defence Investiture Ceremony-II

New Delhi [India], June 27 : President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday presented Distinguished Service Awards at Defence Investiture Ceremony-II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

President Murmu presented Distinguished Service Awards to Lt Gen Sunil Puri Goswami, Lt Gen Daljit Singh, Lt Gen Velayudhan Sreehari, Lt Gen Padam Singh Shekhawat Lt Gen PN Ananthanarayanan, Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Minhas and Lt Gen Harminder Singh Kahlon at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Earlier on May 30, the Naval Investiture Ceremony, 2023 for the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) was held in Visakhapatnam.

As per an official release from the Defence Ministry, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar conferred thirty-three gallantry and distinguished service awards during the Naval Investiture Ceremony.

LA (AH) Vineet Kumar and Commodore Nishant Singh (Posthumous) were conferred with the Nau Sena Medal (Gallantry).

The investiture ceremony also saw the presentation of sixteen Vishisht Seva Medals, two Jeevan Raksha Padaks, and thirteen Nau Sena Medals for Devotion to Duty.

In addition to these awards, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) also presented the Lt VK Jain Memorial Gold Medal for pioneering research in the field of Weapon Improvement and Electrical Engineering, as well as the Capt Ravi Dhir Memorial Gold Medal for promoting Flight Safety.

The CNS Trophy for Best Green Practice 2023 was awarded to Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam and INS Tunir in the Industrial and non-industrial categories respectively.

The CNS also awarded Unit Citations to operational units and shore establishments for their outstanding performances last year.

Indian naval vessels Betwa, Satpura, Sutlej and Nireekshak, Kalvari class submarine INS Karanj along with INAS 321 FSS and INAS 318 received the Unit Citation. In the shore establishment category, the awardees were INS India, Tanaji and Valsura, and Material Organisation (Visakhapatnam).

