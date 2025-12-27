President Murmu to begin Goa, Karnataka visit today

New Delhi, Dec 27 President Droupadi Murmu will begin a four-day visit to Goa, Karnataka and Jharkhand from Saturday, an official said.

She will leave for Goa on Saturday evening. On Sunday, the President will undertake a sea sortie aboard a submarine from Karwar Harbour in Karnataka.

The following day, December 29, the President will grace the centenary celebrations of Ol Chiki at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. On the same day, she will also address the 15th convocation ceremony of NIT, Jamshedpur.

On December 30, the President will address an Antarrajyiy Jansanskritik Samagam Samaroh - Kartik Jatra at Gumla, Jharkhand, said an official statement.

Earlier on Friday, the President presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 20 children from 18 states and union territories, recognising their exceptional achievements and contributions in various fields, including art, culture, sports and innovation.

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu extended her blessings to the awardees and congratulated their families.

“I extend my blessings to all the children. These young achievers have brought pride to their families and communities. I also congratulate their parents and family members for their support,” she said.

Speaking about the significance of the day, the President said Veer Bal Diwas is observed every year on December 26 to honour the courage and sacrifice of the Sahibzades, the sons of Sikhism’s tenth Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

“Do you know why we celebrate Veer Bal Diwas? There is a long and inspiring history behind it,” she said, while also commending Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi and her team for organising the award ceremony for such talented children.

Recalling the historical significance, President Murmu said that around 320 years ago, Guru Gobind Singh and his four sons made supreme sacrifices for righteousness and faith.

“On this day, we especially remember his two younger sons, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh. Their courage continues to inspire generations, and their names are remembered with great respect in India and across the world,” she said.

