President Murmu, V-P Dhankhar condole demise of Ratan Tata

New Delhi, Oct 10 President Droupadi Murmu has expressed condolences on the death of Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, saying that the country has lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation-building.

"In the sad demise of Shri Ratan Tata, India has lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation building, and excellence with ethics. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, he took forward the great Tata legacy and gave it a more impressive global presence," the President said in a post on X.

"He inspired seasoned professionals and young students alike. His contribution to philanthropy and charity is invaluable. I convey my condolences to his family, the entire team of the Tata Group and his admirers across the globe," she added.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said he is deeply pained by the passing away of Ratan Tata.

He further said that Ratan Tata's contributions towards building a self-reliant 'Bharat' will forever be an inspiration to entrepreneurs in India and beyond.

"A man of deep commitment and compassion, his philanthropic contributions and the humility he embodied aptly reflect the ethos he embraced. As ‘the legend’ of Indian industry leaves behind a lasting legacy, Bharat would miss him very dearly. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, admirers and to the entire Tata Group in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," Vice President Dhankhar posted on X.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also condoled the demise of Ratan Tata. In a post on X, he said: "India today lost a great industrialist and philanthropist who not only took the Indian industry to new heights but also inspired every section of society with his selfless service and generosity."

"Shri Ratan Tata's simplicity, foresight and spirit of service will remain a source of inspiration for ages. His departure is an irreparable loss for the country," he said.

