Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha slams ED for Sonia Gandhi summons

Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Thursday slammed Enforcement Directorate over Sonia Gandhi's summon. He said "I strongly condemn the attitude of ED to humiliate political leaders. The officers of ED should have gone to her residence even if they had questions to ask of Sonia Gandhi."

Not only Yashwant Sinha, but Rajasthan CM and senior party leader accused BJP of ‘misusing central agencies’.

"The way they are misusing central agencies, including ED, is an indication that the democracy is in danger. Our fight is to save the nation. Today, if they would have been in our place, they would have indulged in arson," he claimed.

Sonia Gandhi questioned against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case on Thursday.



Talking on Yashwant Sinha, he is the Presidential candidate for the opposition, against NDA leader Draupadi Murmu. The President is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected Members of Parliament and of all the state Assemblies, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Nominated Members of Parliament, state Assemblies, and Members of the Legislative Council are not eligible to vote. A total of 776 Members of Parliament and 4,033 MLAs will vote in the Presidential elections.