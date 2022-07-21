Presidential Election: Large crowd gathers at BJP HQ as Murmu inches closer to victory

India is set to get its 15th president today as the counting of votes is underway for the presidential elections. A large crowd gathered outside BJP Headquarters in Delhi in celebration, as NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu gets closer to victory.

#WATCH | A large crowd gathers outside BJP Headquarters in Delhi in celebration, as NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu gets closer to victory. pic.twitter.com/4YUMAE7m2N — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

After second round, where ballot paper of first 10 states alphabetically counted - total valid votes 1138 and their total value 1,49,575. Out of this, Droupadi Murmu got 809 votes valued at 1,05,299, while, Yashwant Sinha gets 329 votes valued at 44,276, informed PC Mody.Officials involved in the counting of votes say that the final result of the presidential election can be revealed in the next one and a half to two hours.

