Presidential elections on July 18, declares Election Commission

The Election Commission of India (ECI), via a press conference on Thursday, announced that the Presidential Elections would be held on July 18 and the counting, if required would be on July 21. The election has to be held before July 24, when the term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends. The president is elected by the members of the electoral college, consisting of elected members of both houses of Parliament and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

