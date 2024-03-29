Prez Murmu, J&K L-G express grief over loss of lives in highway accident

Jammu, March 29 President Droupadi Murmu and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident in Ramban district.

“The news of people getting killed after a vehicle fell into a gorge in Ramban area on Jammu-Srinagar national highway is very sad. I offer my condolences to the bereaved families,” President Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X.

In a condolence message, the Lt. Governor said: “I am deeply shocked to learn of the unfortunate road accident in Ramban today, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I have issued instructions to the District Administration and Divisional Commissioner to render all assistance, as provided in rule, to the kin of victims.”

At least 10 people died after a cab fell into a gorge at Ramban on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Officials said the accident happened in the early hours of Friday after the vehicle went out of the driver’s control near the Battery Chashma on the national highway in the district.

Police, SDRF and civil QRT Ramban are undertaking the rescue operation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor