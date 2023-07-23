Primary students to learn with stories, toys in UP

Lucknow, July 23 The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is preparing to launch a toy-based system with storytelling approach to learning for students of primary classes in Uttar Pradesh.

The initiative is in line with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, said a government spokesman.

The kit to be provided to students will contain playbooks, activity books, worksheets, toys, handbooks for teachers and trainers, flashcards, story cards, posters, puzzles, puppets, and children's magazines.

In February, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a play-based learning material for children in the age group of three to eight years called 'Jaadui Pitara'. Similar to the initiative, a toy-based system will be introduced in primary schools affiliated to CISCE too.

A training programme on 'foundation literacy and numeracy' for teachers was held at Hoerner College here recently.

Master trainer Ankita Vyas, an assistant teacher at the school, shared her learnings with and trained around 100 primary teachers from eminent schools in the state capital.

