Prime accused in Balasore acid attack arrested: Odisha Police

Police have arrested the main accused in the alleged acid attack on his second wife who succumbed to her injuries six days after the incident, in Odisha's Balasore, officials said on Friday, adding it was a "pre-planned murder".

"Today (Friday) we have arrested the main accused, identified as Chandan Rana and the person who sold the acid," Sagarika Nath, SP Balasore told ANI.

According to police, the victim is the second wife of the accused.

"When she came to know about his first wife, the accused along with his first wife planned to kill her. Accordingly, they made a plan and threw acid on her," Nath informed.

Official said that the incident took place on February 20 and the victim, Banita Singh, succumbed to her injuries six days after the attack at SCB Medical College and Hospital, in Cuttack.

Police had lodged a case on February 20 at Sahadevkhunta under police limits of Balasore under sections 452, 326 (A) and 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

"It was a pre-planned murder. His first wife is also involved in the crime and has been arrested," the official informed.

"After committing the crime, the main accused fled from Balasore to Jaleswar. Police arrested two persons for helping the accused to flee Balasore. After staying in Kolkata for a few days, our dedicated police team managed to nab the main accused after receiving information from various sources," Sagarika Nath, SP Balasore told reporters.

Police said they have arrested 7 people so far in the case after extensive searches were carried out by special teams in Balasore, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

( With inputs from ANI )

