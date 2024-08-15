Prime Minister Narendra Modi Extends Greeting to Citizens on India’s 78th Independence Day

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation in celebration of India's 78th Independence Day. Later in the day, he is scheduled to participate in the festivities at the iconic Red Fort, where he will deliver his 11th Independence Day address.

"Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!," Modi said in a post on X in English and Hindi.

सभी देशवासियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his 11th consecutive speech to the nation from the Red Fort on Thursday morning. The nation is set to celebrate its 78th Independence Day today, Thursday. In the national capital, historical monuments, iconic landmarks, and government buildings have been illuminated with the colors of the national flag to honor the freedom movement that culminated in the country's independence in 1947.

In the national capital, security measures have been heightened with vehicle checks implemented in preparation for the Independence Day celebrations. In Mumbai, several prominent buildings and landmarks were illuminated in the tricolor ahead of the 78th Independence Day.

