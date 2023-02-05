Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to Sant Ravidas on birth anniversary

"Saluting Sant Ravidas ji on his birth anniversary," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated the government's resolve for a "just, harmonious, and prosperous society" in line with the saint's vision.

Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib.

"While saluting Sant Ravidas ji on his birth anniversary, we remember his great messages. On this occasion, we reiterate our resolve for a just, harmonious, and prosperous society in line with his vision, " the Prime Minister stated in a tweet.

"Following his path, we are serving and empowering the poor through various initiatives," he added.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar.

On Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu also greeted the people on the eve of Sant Guru Ravidas's birth anniversary.

"I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidasji," the President said in her message.

She further said that Sant Ravidas worked for the upliftment of the downtrodden.

"Sant Guru Ravidas was a great social reformer and messenger of peace, love, and brotherhood. He worked tirelessly to remove caste and religion-based discrimination. He worked for the upliftment of the downtrodden. He also wrote many compositions on different social issues," she said.

Calling upon the citizen of the country to follow Ravidas' teachings, Murmu said, "His life is a unique example of sacrifice and penance. He considered service to humanity as service to God. Let us follow his teachings and move forward with the overall aim of public well-being".

( With inputs from ANI )

