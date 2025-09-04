Prison in Bihar Turns Wedding Venue After Devar Marries Bhabhi; Know Why

Prisoners became 'baraatis' (wedding guests) as the prison became a wedding venue after a sexual assault accused agreed to marry his widowed sister-in-law on court orders. This happened in Bihar's Madhubani district. The wedding ceremony was organised within the prison premises under the administration.

Why Did the Woman Get Married to the Accused in Jail?

This comes after the accused applied for bail at the Patna High Court, which directed the lower court to verify the marriage before granting it. Following this, the accused approached the local court for permission to conduct the wedding. After approval, the jail authorities made arrangements for the wedding ceremony inside the jail premises.

According to The Times of India, Jail Superintendent Om Prakash Shanti Bhushan stated that the wedding was conducted on the prison premises following the court's order. On the instructions of Judge Syed Mohammad Fazlul Bari, the Madhubani Divisional Jail organised the event within its premises.

The wedding was attended by lawyers, family members, and jail staff, while inmates attended the ceremony as “baraatis." Chotu Yadav alias Badri Yadav married Geeta Kumari. In 2022, Geeta's husband, who was the elder brother of the accused, passed away. After his death, Chhotu Yadav and Geeta Kumari allegedly grew close and began living together.

According to reports, Yadav sexually harassed Kumari multiple times during their stay without marriage. Geeta became pregnant several times and, after taking medication, terminated the pregnancies. When she refused to abort another pregnancy, the accused allegedly assaulted her.

To protect herself and her unborn child, Kumari ran away from home and filed a case against Yadav at the local police station, after which police placed Yadav into judicial custody. After the arrest, he filed a bail application, which was to be granted only if he married Kumari. Following this, the marriage was conducted inside the jail premises.