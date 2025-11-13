Prison videos: BJP leader arrested under atrocity charges for statement against K'taka Minister

Bengaluru, Nov 13 Karnataka Police on Thursday arrested a BJP leader on charges of making a derogatory statement in connection with the alleged luxury treatment given to terrorists and notorious criminals inside Bengaluru Central Prison.

A series of videos had surfaced showing suspected ISIS terrorists, a serial rapist-killer, and other notorious inmates having access to mobile phones, televisions, and liquor inside the prison, triggering a major controversy in the state.

The arrested BJP leader has been identified as Chikkamagaluru District BJP Yuva Morcha President Santosh Kotyan. Congress workers had lodged a complaint against him, alleging that he used derogatory and offensive language against Home Minister G. Parameshwara while staging a protest condemning the alleged luxury treatment of prisoners in Bengaluru Central Prison.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested the BJP leader. The court has remanded him to 15 days of judicial custody.

Speaking at the protest on Wednesday, Santosh Kotyan had said, “Whatever happens in the state, the Home Minister says he doesn’t know, doesn’t know. That’s why Parameshwara has transformed into a daughter.” Following this remark, Congress workers expressed outrage and filed a complaint.

During the arrest, tension prevailed for some time on Market Road in Chikkamagaluru city. As the police were taking Santosh Kotyan to the jeep, BJP workers tried to block them, leading to a verbal altercation and a brief scuffle between the police and the party workers. Condemning Santosh’s arrest, BJP workers staged a protest in front of the city police station. The police have tightened security in the station area.

Earlier, videos showing VIP treatment to notorious rapist and serial killer Umesh Reddy, gold smuggling case accused Ranya Rao's close associate Tarun Raju and suspected ISIS terrorist had gone viral on social media, raising questions about the prison authorities.

The purported video shows notorious serial offender Umesh Reddy, currently lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, Bengaluru. Reddy is reportedly living a comfortable life in prison. Videos show him using two Android phones and a keypad mobile to communicate freely.

Reddy -- one of India’s most notorious serial rapists -- was convicted for raping around 20 women and murdering 18 of them between 1996 and 2002. Initially sentenced to death, he later sought clemency by claiming mental illness. However, medical examinations at NIMHANS Hospital revealed he was completely normal.

Telugu actor Tarun Rao, who was arrested in connection with the Ranya Rao gold smuggling case, is allegedly leading a luxury lifestyle inside jail, as per the purported video. The video showed that despite being in custody, Tarun has access to a mobile phone and television in his prison cell.

Even more alarming are claims that videos also show foreign and domestic suspected terrorists, including a suspected ISIS member housed in Bengaluru Central, using mobile phones for communication. It is further alleged that members of Lashkar-e-Taiba and other extremist outfits have access to smartphones inside the high-security facility, raising serious questions about national security.

A series of videos emerged last Saturday, causing a major embarrassment to prison authorities. Earlier, the Supreme Court had given a strict warning to initiate steps to ensure that prison inmates do not get any luxury facilities, while looking into the fan murder case involving Kannada superstar Darshan.

