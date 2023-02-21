Prithvi Shaw selfie row: Influencer Sapna Gill applies for registration of FIR, accuses batter of molesting her

Social media influencer Sapna Gill, who was arrested for allegedly attacking India cricketer Prithvi Shaw's car and manhandling him, has sent an application to the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, for registration of FIR against the swashbuckling batter and others.

In an application, filed by Sapna's advocate Kaashif Ali Khan on Monday, she alleged that the cricketer molested her in a public place, outraging her modesty, and physically assaulting her with a deadly weapon.

She alleged further that Shaw connived with others to commit the criminal act.

An FIR was filed under IPC sections 34, 120A, 144, 146, 148, 149, 323, 324, 351, 354 and 509, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Sapna was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking Shaw after the batsman reportedly refused to take a selfie with them for the second time.

A local court in Mumbai sent the social media influencer to police custody till February 20, in connection with the incident.

Shaw was allegedly manhandled and his car was attacked with a baseball bat outside a hotel in the Santacruz area of Mumbai, following an argument with the influencer and her friend Shobit Thakur after the cricketer refused to click more selfies with them.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday.

A complaint was filed by Shaw's friend Ashish Yadav, who has been his flatmate over the last three years and runs a cafe.

The Oshiwara police arrested Gill on Thursday while seven others were booked for allegedly trying to intimidate the cricketer by damaging his car and threatening to implicate him in a fake case.

The police recorded the statement of Ashish Yadav again on Tuesday. He told the police that the accused, Sapna, had threatened to kill him.

After Yadav's statement, the police added Section 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) of the IPC to the FIR.

( With inputs from ANI )

