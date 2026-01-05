Private MMS Goes Viral? Here’s How to Get It Removed and Take Legal Action

In today’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) era, reports of private MMS clips or personal videos frequently surface on the internet, braking digital security and laws. In many cases, private photos or videos are shared without the person’s consent, causing severe mental distress and social hardship for the victim.

In some instances, such situations have even driven people to suicide. However, it is important to know that if a private MMS or video is leaked online, it can be removed by taking immediate and appropriate steps.

How to Remove MMS From the Internet?

One of the quickest and most effective solutions is to visit a portal such as StopNCII.org and initiate the video removal process. If someone has shared your private photos or videos without your consent, you can seek assistance from StopNCII.org to have the content taken down. The portal is part of an international charity initiative called Stop Non-Consensual Intimate Image Abuse.

Victims can also seek legal actions. Sharing someone’s private photos or videos without consent is a criminal offence. A complaint can be filed under Section 66E of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Under this provision, the accused can face up to three years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Additionally, victims can report such incidents to the National Cyber Helpline by calling 1930. Complaints can also be filed online by visiting the Ministry of Home Affairs’ cybercrime portal at cybercrime.gov.in. After a complaint is registered, appropriate action is taken against the accused.