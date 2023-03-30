Private school teacher gunned down in Bihar's Madhubani

Patna, March 30 A teacher of a private school in Bihar's Madhubani district was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at Mushari Tola under Arer police station as the teacher, Saroj Thakur, was returning to his native village at Ijot village under Basopatti police station after tuition classes to students.

The police said that the incident occurred around 6 p.m. Local police recovered the dead body and sent it to the postmortem. The reason of murder is yet to be ascertained.

In another incident, two persons were shot and injured during a robbery bid in Hajipur on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor