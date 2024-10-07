Priyanka Gandhi Accuses Maharashtra Government of 'Corruption', Shares Video of Ratnagiri Station Roof Collapse | WATCH

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Maharashtra government of corruption on Monday, claiming it has deceived the public in the name of development. Gandhi shared a video showing the roof of the Ratnagiri railway station collapsing during heavy rains. "In Maharashtra, the roof of Ratnagiri station collapsed even before its inauguration. Meanwhile, the Mumbai-Nashik highway, which is not even fully ready yet, has more than 500 potholes and cracks,” she wrote on X in Hindi.

महाराष्ट्र में रत्नागिरी स्टेशन की छत उद्घाटन से पहले ही ढह गई। उधर, मुंबई-नासिक हाईवे जो अभी पूरी तरह तैयार भी नहीं हुआ, उसमें 500 से ज्यादा गड्ढे और दरारें पड़ गईं।



इससे पहले सिंधुदुर्ग में छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज की मूर्ति उद्घाटन के कुछ ही महीने में ढह गई थी। मुंबई में 18…

She also referred to the recent collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg just months after its inauguration and noted cracks in the Atal Setu, which was built at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore in Mumbai.

"The ’Khokha and Dhokha’ government in Maharashtra has committed immense corruption by deceiving the people in the name of development. The people of Maharashtra are soon going to exact accountability from it,” Priyanka Gandhi added.

According to reports, officials from the Konkan Railway stated that newly installed roof panels and cladding were damaged, with tin sheets blown away and approximately 15 to 20 square feet of the roof affected as strong winds, and heavy rains lashed the region on Sunday evening.