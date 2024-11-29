Priyanka Gandhi Calls for Ballot Paper Voting as Congress Criticizes EVMs Post Maharashtra Defeat

After the crushing defeat in Maharashtra, Congress convened a party executive meeting in Delhi, where party leaders raised significant concerns. During the meeting, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra emphasized the need to return to traditional ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), stating that there could be no compromise on this issue.

Following her remarks, Rahul Gandhi highlighted the lack of transparency in the election process, suggesting that questions must now be raised about the functioning of the Election Commission. He compared the Congress' firm stance on issues like the caste census and increasing the reservation limit to the need for a clear position on matters such as the Sambhal case.

Regarding the outcome of the meeting, party leader KC Venugopal shared that there had been an extensive discussion about the recent assembly elections. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) decided to form internal committees to assess the party's performance and organizational structure at the booth and district levels. These committees will evaluate the party’s positioning and strategize to strengthen preparations for upcoming elections.

In addition, the Congress resolved to apply pressure on the Election Commission to ensure its accountability, drawing parallels with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The party believes this pressure is essential for maintaining fairness in the electoral process. Furthermore, the CWC reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991, which the party claims is being openly violated by the BJP.