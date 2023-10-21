Priyanka Gandhi can go to meet lions, but not rape victims: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Jaipur, Oct 21 BJP national spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore made a sharp attack on Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who went to Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park after participating in a public rally in Sikrai Assembly of Dausa district on Friday.

Taking a dig at Priyanka Gandhi's visit, Jaipur Rural MP and BJP's Jhotwara candidate Rathore said that the Congress leader can go to meet the "tortured lions of Ranthambore, but has not gone to meet the rape victims of Rajasthan even once in five years. This reflects the reality of the big statements made by Priyanka Gandhi about the oppressed women across the country".

Targeting the Congress and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rathore said that the Congress has "accepted defeat in Rajasthan as they have done nothing for the state. "The Congress government makes big claims and announcements, but all are hollow."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor