Priyanka Gandhi Files Nomination for Wayanad Bypoll, Says 'I Have 35 Years of Experience in Politics' (Watch Video)

Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress general secretary, officially entered the electoral arena on Wednesday by filing her nomination for the forthcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. She highlighted her extensive political experience, saying that she has 35 years of experience in the political arena beginning from the age of 17 years when she campaigned for her late father Rajiv Gandhi in 1989.

Speaking to a large crowd in Kalpetta before filing her nominations for the November 13 bypoll, Priyanka Gandhi stated that over the past 35 years, she has actively campaigned for her mother, Sonia Gandhi, her brother, Rahul Gandhi, and other party members. Her remarks followed a statement by BJP's Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll candidate, Navya Haridas, who claimed to have more experience in representing the people than Priyanka.

Watch:

When I was 17 years old, I campaigned for the first time for my father in 1989. It's now 35 years, I have campaigned for my mother, my brother and many of my colleagues in different elections.



But this is the first time I'm campaigning for myself. I'm deeply grateful to… pic.twitter.com/6A7JhOPB8C — Congress (@INCIndia) October 23, 2024

During Priyanka Gandhi's speech, prominent Congress leaders were present on stage, including Congress Parliamentary Party President Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Priyanka expressed her honor at being chosen to represent the people of Wayanad and remarked on the bravery exhibited by the community during the recent landslides in the district. Rahul Gandhi also addressed the gathering, stating that once Priyanka wins, the people of Wayanad will have two Members of Parliament, including himself, advocating for their interests in Parliament.

Also Read| Ajit Pawar to Contest From Baramati As NCP Releases First List of 38 Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Election; Check Names.

"I will be the unofficial MP of the people of Wayanad," said Rahul, who represented the Wayanad LS constituency from 2019 to 2024. The by-election for Wayanad LS seat became necessary after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from there and Rae Bareli constituency this year, decided to vacate Wayanad. He urged the people of Wayanad to take care of his sister Priyanka and vote her for Parliament.