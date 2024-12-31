Priyanka Gandhi Hails Amit Shah's Decision to Declare Wayanad Landslide as 'Disaster of Severe Nature'

Wayanad MP and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has praised the Home Ministry for classifying the Wayanad landslide tragedy as a "Disaster of Severe Nature." She called the decision a positive move, stating that it would significantly aid those affected by the disaster and support their rehabilitation efforts.

I am glad Amit Shah ji has finally taken the decision to declare the Wayanad tragedy as a “Disaster of Severe Nature”. This will greatly help those in need of rehabilitation and is definitely a step in the right direction. We will all be grateful if adequate funds for the same can also be allocated at the earliest, said Priyanka Gandhi in a post X.

I am glad @AmitShah ji has finally taken the decision to declare the Wayanad tragedy as a “Disaster of Severe Nature”. This will greatly help those in need of rehabilitation and is definitely a step in the right direction.



We will all be grateful if adequate funds for the same… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 30, 2024

The Union Home Ministry officially declared the Wayanad landslide tragedy a "Disaster of Severe Nature" on Sunday, acknowledging its intensity and devastating impact. In a communication to the Kerala government, the Ministry clarified that financial assistance for such severe disasters would be initially provided through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The landslide, caused by heavy rainfall, struck Kerala's Wayanad on July 30 this year, marking one of the deadliest disasters in the state's history. Massive landslides occurred in the Chooralmala and Mundakkai regions, triggered by torrential rains, leading to over 200 fatalities, numerous injuries, and leaving thousands of people homeless.

