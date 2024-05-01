Priyanka Gandhi in Assam: Mafia Raj Under Himanta Biswa in State, Says Congress Leader

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a leader of the Congress party, made strong allegations against the Assam state government on Wednesday, claiming that a "mafia raj" was rampant under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Gandhi further asserted that Sarma was embroiled in multiple corruption scandals.

During an election rally held in Dhubri, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma maintained a covert agreement with Badruddin Ajmal from the AIUDF, akin to the BJP's alliance with Assaduddin Owaisi in Telangana. She contended that both arrangements were strategically designed to thwart the Congress party's prospects.

She criticized the BJP for its handling of the sexual abuse allegations against Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna, pointing out that PM Narendra Modi campaigned for him but didn't intervene when he left the country.

The Congress leader also attacked the BJP on the electoral bonds issue. “BJP became the world’s richest party in just 10 years, but the Congress didn’t earn so much in 70 years,” she said. She claimed that PM Modi was far away from the reality of the common people and had no understanding of their miseries as he had become egoistic.



