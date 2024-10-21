Priyanka Gandhi to file nomination for Wayanad bypoll on Oct 23

New Delhi, Oct 21 Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is all set to file her nomination papers for Wayanad bye-elections on October 23, party sources said on Monday.

The Congress General Secretary will be accompanied by top Congress brass including her mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi during nomination filing, setting the stage for her electoral debut.

She is expected to file her nomination on Wednesday before the Returning Officer in Kalpetta.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the UDF candidate for the Wayanad Parliamentary bye-election.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi will accompany Priyanka, as she files her nomination papers on Wednesday.

Some Congress chief ministers along with some prominent central and state leaders are also likely to be present in a show of support.

According to party leaders, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi will lead a mega roadshow, starting from Kalpetta New Bus Stand at 11 A.M. before filing nomination papers.

Priyanka will head to the office of District Collector at around 12 noon to file nomination papers. Meanwhile, the Kerala Congress unit is already enthused and excited over another Gandhi scion coming to Wayanad to fill in the space vacated by Rahul Gandhi.

Party workers have already started putting up billboards and painting her name on the walls in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, spread over three districts – Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Wayanad bypolls will mark her first electoral debut.

In her past five years in politics after she made her debut in 2019, Priyanka Gandhi has seen many ups and downs.

From facing the Congress’ drubbing in UP Assembly elections to the party’s stupendous performance in Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and also Himachal and Karnataka Assembly elections, she has brightened the party's prospects over the years.

The bypolls were necessitated in Kerala’s Wayanad after her brother Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat and opted for Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

The bypoll to the Wayanad parliamentary seat will be held on November 13, along with the first phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly. The results will be announced on November 23.

