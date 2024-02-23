Priyanka Gandhi to Join Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra Tomorrow in UP's Moradabad Following Hospital Discharge

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is set to join the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. The yatra, which aims to connect with the people, will see Priyanka Gandhi travel from Moradabad to Fatehpur Sikri via Amroha, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, and Agra, as reported by ANI.

This development follows Priyanka Gandhi's recent discharge from Sir Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi after being admitted for dehydration and a stomach infection.

Earlier this week, Priyanka Gandhi expressed her disappointment at missing the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on February 16 due to her illness. She shared her eagerness to join the yatra soon and wished success to her colleagues and yatris working hard to organize the event in her absence.

In the context of the seat-sharing arrangement between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Rai, the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, has extended an invitation to SP leaders to participate in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra on February 25. Rai emphasized that the participation of prominent SP leaders in the yatra would convey a message of strong unity within the INDIA bloc.

"The yatra will be held in Agra on the 25th (February). We gave the invitation letter to the SP office here so that they can join the yatra and send a message of the strong unity of the INDIA alliance. All of them will join the yatra there on the 25th of February," stated Ajay Rai.