Priyanka questions PM Modi's silence over corruption in MP

Bhopal, Oct 5 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the 'corruption' in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

She alleged that more than 250 scams have been revealed in the last 18 years of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, but "PM Modi has turned away his eyes because those who have looted the public money and destroyed the future of youths belong to the BJP".

Addressing a public rally in Dhar district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi said, "PM Modi is using the central agencies to suppress the voice of people, but he did not see the corruption in the BJP-ruled states.

"There have been more than 250 scams in Madhya Pradesh for the last 18 years under the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, but PM Modi did not send his agencies here. Not a single officer or BJP leader was arrested. The state where Vyapam and Mahakal Lok scams broke out, but PM Modi remained silent on these issues," she added.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is leading the Congress poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh, further said, "PM Modi keeps the main focus on Congress only during his public speeches. In his 50 minutes speech, he (Modi) would mention Congress 10-15 times. It means that he is afraid of the Congress," she added.

While addressing a large gathering of Congress workers and the people of tribal communities in Dhar, Priyanka Gandhi appealed to people to support the party in the forthcoming elections.

