Proactive measures in place to tackle illegal immigration: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Sep 10 Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday assured that his government is taking “proactive and concrete measures” to tackle concerns related to illegal immigration along the state’s sensitive border areas.

Replying to a cut motion in the Assembly, Sangma said the government has been holding regular consultations with key security agencies, including the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB), to streamline coordination and strengthen vigilance against infiltration attempts.

“The Deputy Commissioners in border districts have been instructed to maintain close coordination with villages and provide all possible support to prevent illegal immigration,” Sangma told the House.

He added that community participation has been made an essential component of the government’s strategy to manage the long and porous border.

The Chief Minister said additional manpower has been deployed at checkpoints, while both the state police and BSF have intensified checking along highways and other vulnerable routes.

“This has already resulted in the apprehension of several individuals,” he noted.

Sangma rejected suggestions that the state government has been complacent, stressing that both state and central agencies were working in tandem to prevent unrest.

“The government is not simply watching the situation but is taking concrete actions to secure the border,” he asserted.

He also underlined that discussions on the issue have reached the “highest level” with the Union Government, reflecting the seriousness with which the state has approached the matter.

Sangma said certain aspects of internal security operations cannot be shared in the public domain for strategic reasons. However, he reassured the Assembly that the government remains fully committed to safeguarding the state’s territorial integrity and ensuring peace in border areas.

The issue of illegal immigration has remained a sensitive subject in Meghalaya, particularly in districts bordering Bangladesh, where concerns over demographic changes and security threats have repeatedly been flagged by civil society groups and political parties alike.

