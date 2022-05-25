Probe & sentence Yasin Malik for crimes against us: Kashmiri Pandits

New Delhi, May 25 As the court sentenced Yasin Malik to rigorous life imprisonment on Wednesday for terror funding cases, the Kashmiri Pandits demanded that he should also be held accountable for the crimes he committed against the minority community.

The Pandits have held him responsible for their genocide and mass exodus from the valley in 1990.

"In the terror funding case, he has been awarded life imprisonment by NIA court for terror funding, but the nation and the displaced Kashmiri Pandits are still waiting for the law enforcement agencies to bring to justice those people who committed acts of terror against the hapless Kashmiri Pandit Community, which includes Yasin Malik and many like him. We are still waiting for the day justice is delivered to this beleaguered community," said Ramesh Raina, President, All India Kashmiri Samaj.

The Kashmiri Pandits have been demanding a probe into the role of Yasin Malik and others in the exodus of the minorities from the valley.

Raina said: "We have already demanded a time-bound truth commission to fix the responsibility and accountability on the perpetrators of genocide on us."

