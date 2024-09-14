Problems increase for controversial Kerala cop Ajith Kumar as DGP recommends probe

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 14 As calls for the removal of Kerala's controversial Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M. R. Ajith Kumar, in the wake of allegations levelled by CPI-M-backed independent legislator P. V. Anvar, come louder, the official's problems are only increasing as a vigilance probe has ordered against him.

According to sources, state police chief Sheikh Darvesh Saheb is apparently unhappy at Ajith Kumar occupying the key post and, as part of the probe announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has taken a detailed statement from him.

The DGP has also recommended a Vigilance probe against him after Anvar alleged that Ajith Kumar and his relatives have amassed huge wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Last week, Anvar met Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan and CPI-M state Secretary M. V. Govindan and briefed them about how Ajith Kumar is "engaging in undesirable activities" and getting support from Vijayan’s political secretary P. Sasi.

Earlier, Anvar termed the ADGP a "notorious criminal, who has modelled himself on fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim".

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) also raised the issue of Ajith Kumar’s meeting with two top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders.

During the meeting with CM Vijayan on Wednesday, the LDF raised this issue and wanted action against Ajith Kumar and Vijayan agreed to include the meetings with RSS leaders as part of the probe which is being done by Saheb.

Even while the Congress-led Opposition has been slamming Vijayan, claiming he used Ajith Kumar as an "interlocutor" with the RSS, a section in the CPI-M and the entire CPI - the second biggest constitute of the LDF- has also been putting pressure on Vijayan to see that Ajith Kumar is moved out from the crucial post.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that Ajith Kumar has been in the dock, as in June 2022, he was shunted out from the post of Director, Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau after Swapna Suresh, the accused in the now infamous Kerala gold smuggling case, said a former journalist who claimed proximity with top police officers including Ajith Kumar had promised to help remove legal obstacles that are preventing her from travelling abroad.

Now with Kerala in Onam celebrations and with Vijayan and his top party members in Delhi to pay their last respects to late CPI-M chief Sitaram Yechury, it might take a few more days for the fate of Ajith Kumar to be known.

