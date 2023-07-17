Process for new academic session, based on CUET UG, paced up in 242 universities

New Delhi, 17 July There are over 240 universities across the country, including 44 Central universities, which are offering first year admission on the basis of CUET UG score.

After the declaration of results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-Under Graduate, the universities have proceeded for the first year admission process.

The University of Delhi commenced Phase-II of Common Seat Allocation System (UG) (CSAS-UG) from Monday.

According to the university administration, in Phase-II, the candidates will have to map the subjects studied by them in Class XII to those in which they have appeared in CUET-2023. Only those subjects will be considered in which a candidate has passed his/her Class XII board exam.

In case the subject studied in Class XII was not a part of CUET, the subject similar or closer to the subject studied in Class XII will be considered. It will be the sole responsibility of the candidate to provide correct subject-mapping.

For admission, the University of Delhi will consider subject-based 'Normalised Score' provided by NTA for calculating the programme-group merit scores. The candidates will be able to see their programme-specific CUET score, based on the Normalised score, for all the programmes in which they are eligible for. These programme-specific CUET scores will be auto-calculated and displayed on the dashboard of the candidates, DU added.

DU said that in this phase, the candidates successfully completing Phase-I must login to their dashboard to choose their preferred programmes and college combinations, subject to fulfillment of the eligibility criteria.

According to the University, candidates who have still not registered themselves on the CSAS portal will also be able to register as the University has decided to keep both the phases open till 04:59 p.m., July 24. Phase-I and Phase-II will close on July 24 and the preferences submitted by the candidates will get auto-locked on reaching the deadline of 5 p.m., July 27.

A Correction Window has also been provided for the candidates who have already completed their Phase-I and wish to edit/modify certain fields.

This is a one-time facility for candidates to update their profile. OBC(NCL), EWS, SC, ST, Minority and PwBD candidates who wish to re-upload their updated certificates can do so in the Correction Window.

According to the Registrar office, candidates will not be allowed to edit or modify the fields in the Correction Window like name, photograph, signature, gender, registered email ID, mobile number, and caste supernumerary quota.

Candidates will also not be able to apply for ECA and Sports Supernumerary Quota in this window. However, they may re-upload their certificates. Only the documents uploaded on the CSAS portal will be considered for admission purposes. The Correction Window will be open till 4:59 p.m. on July 20.

Preferences saved by the candidates will determine the allocation and admission of the candidates. It is advisable to choose maximum number of preferences in which a candidate is willing to take admission, if offered. Addition/deletion/editing the programmes and colleges after the deadline for Phase-II will not be allowed.

