Products made by rural women artisans to be sold at Surat Airport under AAI's scheme 'Avsar'

Products made by rural women artisans will now be sold at Surat Airport in Gujarat under a scheme launched by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) 'Avsar' for women SHGs.

The scheme has provided a platform for women artisans to display their products.

"We have a Self-Help Group to prepare our products and sell them here together with the opportunity given by Surat Municipal Corporation and AAI... 90 per cent homemade products," said Jyoti Prajapati, storekeeper.

"Airports Authority of India (AAI) started this scheme 'Avsar' for women SHGs, providing a platform to display their products. We give stalls to different SHGs for 15 days each. We charge nominal rates from them, not commercial charges," said Aman Saini, Airport Director, Surat.

"It will give an opportunity to local artisans to showcase and sell their products to the world. We hope that it will boost their business. Under this scheme, various SHGs will be showcasing their products on a rotational basis," AAI Chairman Sanjeev Kumar added.

