Property dealer found hanging from tree in Delhi

New Delhi, June 17 A man's lifeless body was found hanging from a tree in north Delhi's Civil Lines area on Saturday, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Kapil Sharma (51), a resident of Racquet Court Road, Civil Lines. He was a property dealer.

According to police, on Saturday, information from a security guard, Sachin, was received at Civil Lines police station that a person was spotted hanging from a tree.

"The FSL and crime teams were called and the spot was inspected. The post-mortem of the deceased has been conducted. Further facts are being verified," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sagar Singh Kalsi, said.

