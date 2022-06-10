Prophet remarks row: Curfew imposed in Ranchi's violence-hit areas, as protests after Friday prayers turn violent

Curfew was imposed under provisions of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in parts of Jharkhand capital Ranchi after a protest over controversial remarks by now-removed BJP leaders turned violent. Vehicles were torched and vandalised, and incidents of stone-pelting were reported, leading to injuries. Some policemen were also hurt in the clashes.In a statement, the Ranchi deputy commissioner's office said, "Prohibitory orders have been imposed from Sujata Chowk to Firayalal Chowk on main road and 500 metres on either side of the road. Assembly of five or more people is prohibited in the area."

Tensions flared up in the city following which police baton-charged the protesters. Stone-pelting was also reportedly resulting in several people, including some police personnel, getting injured.Police also fired in the air to control the crowd. The incident occurred after Friday prayers near Daily Market, where shopkeepers were observing a day-long bandh over the issue.Speaking to the reporters, Anish Gupta, deputy inspector general of police, said, "The situation is a little tense but under control. We are making all efforts from our end. Heavy security deployment done. Senior officials are also present at the spot”.In Delhi, a protest erupted outside Jama Masjid after the Friday prayers with demands for the arrest of Nupur Sharma.On the other hand, over 300 people turned up during namaaz with posters demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma in Kolkata.