Proposal for wildlife university in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Feb 15 A university for Forest Climate Change and Wildlife will be established in Bareilly.

For this, 135 hectares of land has been identified in Manjha village of the district.

Subjects related to forest, environment and wildlife will be taught in this university.

A preliminary report in this regard has been submitted to the government.

According to an official spokesman, the responsibility of submitting the preliminary report for the arrangement of land etc. was entrusted to the committee of Bareilly's Chief Conservator of Forests Lalit Verma, Conservator of Forests Vijay Singh and DFO Sameer Kumar.

The committee has sent its report. As per the proposal, the Wildlife University will have courses related to climate change, forestry, environment and rivers. High level courses will also be run on wildlife photography.

There will be facility of certificate, diploma and degree courses, the duration of which will be from six months to four years.

Apart from this, world class library, e-library and other facilities will be made available for research students.

Infrastructural facilities will be developed in such a way that students from the country and the world can be attracted to study here.

