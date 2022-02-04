Proposal to examine issues relating to Uniform Civil Code may be taken up by 22nd Law Commission, Kiren Rijiju writes to Nishikant Dubey

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has told BJP MP Nishikant Dubey that a proposal to examine issues relating to Uniform Civil Code and make recommendations may be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission.

The minister told Dubey, who had raised the issue as a matter of urgent public importance on December 1 last year in Lok Sabha, that the proposal was referred to the 21st Law Commission but since its term has ended, the matter may be taken by the 22nd Law Commission.

Article 44 of the Constitution provides that the State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code (UCC) throughout the territory of India.

"In view of the importance of the subject matter and sensitivity involved and it requiring an in-depth study of provisions of various personal laws governing different communities, a proposal to examine issues relating to uniform civil code and make recommendations has been forwarded to the 21st Law Commission of India," Rijiju said in his letter.

Nishikant Dubey had urged the party-led central government to expedite the process to bring in a law to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

If implemented, UCC is likely to provide one law for the entire country, applicable to all religious communities in their personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption.

The Centre had recently told Delhi High Court that it would examine the need for a Uniform Civil Code and hold consultation with various stakeholders after it receives a report from the Law Commission on the subject.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor